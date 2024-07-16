Sasfin to end its 37-year stint on the JSE
The bank offers minority shareholders nearly R1bn to buy them out
16 July 2024 - 05:00
Bank and wealth management company Sasfin Holdings, which is facing a mammoth tax bill from the SA Revenue Service (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2024-02-27-sars-slaps-sasfin-bank-with-r49bn-damages-claim/) (Sars), will soon become the latest company to delist from the JSE after it offered minority shareholders nearly R1bn to buy them out and take the company private.
The offer was well received by the market, with the group’s stock surging 46% on Monday after it made the offer public...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.