More locals are buying life insurance that pays out in dollars, says Discovery
16 July 2024 - 12:02
Discovery Life anticipates its dollar life products will account for about 10% of its total book’s annual premium income by 2025, as more South Africans diversify their risk cover to include life insurance that pays out in dollars.
This is as the company and the industry at large continue to witness an increasing trend of globalisation among South Africans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.