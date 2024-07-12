Capitec expects first-half earnings to be up to 35% higher
An improvement in both the credit impairment charge and credit loss ratios boosted earnings in the first half
12 July 2024 - 11:45
Capitec Bank Holdings expects to report higher earnings for the first half of the financial year due to lower credit loss ratios and as net transaction and commission income, including value-added services, contributing to strong growth in non-lending income.
The group’s headline earnings per share for the six months ending August are expected to be between R50.90 and R54.97 — an increase of 25%-35% from the R40.72 reported a year ago...
