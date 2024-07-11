Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How to unlock Africa’s growth potential

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank, Bill Blackie

11 July 2024 - 17:02
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Unlocking Africa’s growth potential has been a key focus for years, and Standard Bank’s “Africa unlocked — unlocking Africa’s growth” conference in Cape Town is pushing that conversation forward. Business Day TV caught up with Bill Blackie, CEO of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank, for more detail.

