TymeBank CEO for retail and business banking, Karl Westvig, will step into the role of group CEO later in 2024 as current CEO Coenraad Jonker takes up the position of chair. Westvig says his focus will be on growing TymeBank into one of SA's top three banks. Business Day TV caught up with him for more detail.
WATCH: Karl Westvig on TymeBank’s plans for next-era growth
Business Day TV spoke to Karl Westvig, the CEO- designate at TymeBank
