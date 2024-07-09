Competition for online payments is heating up, and Absa is the latest bank with a new payment platform targeting SA’s online shoppers. Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on Absa’s efforts to improve its online payments in terms of security, ease and speed.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Competition for online payments heats up
Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza
Competition for online payments is heating up, and Absa is the latest bank with a new payment platform targeting SA’s online shoppers. Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on Absa’s efforts to improve its online payments in terms of security, ease and speed.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.