WATCH: Competition for online payments heats up

Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

09 July 2024 - 15:56
Picture 123RF/MIKOS
Competition for online payments is heating up, and Absa is the latest bank with a new payment platform targeting SA’s online shoppers. Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on Absa’s efforts to improve its online payments in terms of security, ease and speed.

