Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST: Standard Bank to offer instant payments for businesses

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by a team from Standard Bank’s corporate and investment bank

09 July 2024 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Instant payment for businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Stuart McDermid, executive head of product solutions, and Nthabiseng Mohale, manager of interbank and regulator forums.

The bank recently launched a rapid payments platform designed to offer corporate clients the convenience of instant payments, through an integration with PayShap. 

Together with the Payments Association of SA, BankservAfrica launched PayShap in 2023, offering consumers cheap access to instant payments across participating banks via a cellphone number.

Mohale says the platform gives businesses the ability to receive and pay out money instantly. Additionally, it enables them to on-board suppliers quickly as it’s not limited to full banking account details but can accept proxies as well.

Join the discussion: 

McDermid says this offers an “exciting alternative to the traditional payment mechanisms of cards and physical cash, which either have high costs or risks attached to them”. 

In May, BankservAfrica revealed that transactions processed on PayShap had leapt to 30-million since its launch, a sign of demand for faster payments in SA. 

The discussion highlights: Standard Bank’s instant payments platform for corporate clients; the growth of PayShap since inception; challenges associated with merchant payments; and the bank’s strategy to get businesses onto the platform. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Liberty’s index tracking strategy beyond R9bn under management

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Kgotso Thipa, head of investment distribution and servicing at Liberty Corporate Benefits
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Economics of SA’s funeral insurance sector in 2024

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Clinton Macdonald from KGA Life
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST: Effective tech strategies for African banks in 2024

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Heidi Custers, digital transformation director at Backbase
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Capitec clamps down on rogue employees
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec winds down tax-free fixed-deposit account
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Debts hold AutoZone in chokehold
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
TymeBank appoints new CEO as it looks to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Second-hand luxury market is booming
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.