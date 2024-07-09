Instant payment for businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Stuart McDermid, executive head of product solutions, and Nthabiseng Mohale, manager of interbank and regulator forums.
The bank recently launched a rapid payments platform designed to offer corporate clients the convenience of instant payments, through an integration with PayShap.
Together with the Payments Association of SA, BankservAfrica launched PayShap in 2023, offering consumers cheap access to instant payments across participating banks via a cellphone number.
Mohale says the platform gives businesses the ability to receive and pay out money instantly. Additionally, it enables them to on-board suppliers quickly as it’s not limited to full banking account details but can accept proxies as well.
Join the discussion:
McDermid says this offers an “exciting alternative to the traditional payment mechanisms of cards and physical cash, which either have high costs or risks attached to them”.
In May, BankservAfrica revealed that transactions processed on PayShap had leapt to 30-million since its launch, a sign of demand for faster payments in SA.
The discussion highlights: Standard Bank’s instant payments platform for corporate clients; the growth of PayShap since inception; challenges associated with merchant payments; and the bank’s strategy to get businesses onto the platform.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: Standard Bank to offer instant payments for businesses
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by a team from Standard Bank’s corporate and investment bank
Instant payment for businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Stuart McDermid, executive head of product solutions, and Nthabiseng Mohale, manager of interbank and regulator forums.
The bank recently launched a rapid payments platform designed to offer corporate clients the convenience of instant payments, through an integration with PayShap.
Together with the Payments Association of SA, BankservAfrica launched PayShap in 2023, offering consumers cheap access to instant payments across participating banks via a cellphone number.
Mohale says the platform gives businesses the ability to receive and pay out money instantly. Additionally, it enables them to on-board suppliers quickly as it’s not limited to full banking account details but can accept proxies as well.
Join the discussion:
McDermid says this offers an “exciting alternative to the traditional payment mechanisms of cards and physical cash, which either have high costs or risks attached to them”.
In May, BankservAfrica revealed that transactions processed on PayShap had leapt to 30-million since its launch, a sign of demand for faster payments in SA.
The discussion highlights: Standard Bank’s instant payments platform for corporate clients; the growth of PayShap since inception; challenges associated with merchant payments; and the bank’s strategy to get businesses onto the platform.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Liberty’s index tracking strategy beyond R9bn under management
PODCAST | Economics of SA’s funeral insurance sector in 2024
PODCAST: Effective tech strategies for African banks in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.