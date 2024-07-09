New home buyers bullish, expecting rate cuts, Standard Bank says
Bank data shows average loan value approved for first-time buyers in past three years is just under R1m
09 July 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank, which holds a leading position in SA’s home loan market, says it is seeing an uptick in activity from first-time buyers, an indication that consumers are expecting a cut in interest rates soon.
Toni Anderson, head of Standard Bank Home Services, said in May nearly half of home loans registered by the bank were taken by first-time buyers, with Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, seeing the most activity...
