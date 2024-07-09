Adjudicator orders municipal pension fund to pay member R800,000
PFA finds that retirement savings were paid to a fraudster while the complainant was in prison
09 July 2024 - 05:00
The Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) has ordered the Municipal Gratuity Fund to reimburse a former Pikitup employee for funds that were misappropriated by a syndicate while he was incarcerated.
The pension fund disbursed more than R800,000 to a syndicate involved in identity theft and fraudulent claims for retirement fund benefits...
