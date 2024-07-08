Absa’s share price performance lags behind rivals
Headwinds for bank include high credit impairments and lower non-interest income in the first half
08 July 2024 - 05:00
Absa Group is grappling with a 3.4% year-to-date decline in its share price, which is in contrast to gains by its rivals.
Nedbank shares have gained 18% in 2024, translating into an increase of about R19.6bn in its value, with FirstRand close behind with a rise of 4.77%, equivalent to about R19bn. Standard Bank has seen a rise of 1% in its share price, for an increase of about R4.6bn in its market capitalisation...
