WATCH: Investec sets minimum pay at R21,000 per month

Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor for Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo

03 July 2024 - 14:48
Investec’s office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec has set minimum pay for its SA employees at R21,000 a month. The private banking and wealth management group says this will be with effect from June 1. However, critics say the rise in minimum pay for the company’s lowest earners does little to close the gap between the top 5% best-paid SA employees and the bottom 5%. Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor for Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo for more insight.

