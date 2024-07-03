Bidvest puts its bank up for sale

The race is on for suitors to lay their hands on Bidvest Bank after its parent company put a for sale sign on the lender.
Bidvest, an industrial conglomerate, said on Wednesday it was disinvesting from the financial services industry, turning its focus to its core and more profitable businesses.
CEO Mpumi Madisa said the group’s strategic ambition was to achieve scale and growth by maintaining a strong balance sheet.
She said part of this was to exercise financial discipline through “considered capital allocation, and pursuing organic and acquisitive growth opportunities in the group’s identified areas of focus.”
Madisa said following internal discussions, a decision has been taken to sell Bidvest Bank and FinGlobal.
“The opportunity to facilitate a step-change in value-creation for all stakeholders does not arise often. The strategic restructure of Bidvest Financial Services allows us to set these businesses up for their next phase of sustainable expansion whilst recycling capital to position the Group for continued growth,” Madisa said.
The group, worth just under R100bn on the JSE, will identify a buyer for its banking asset before the end of the year.
“For ease of reference, in full-year 2023, Bidvest Bank generated trading profit and operating income of R234m and R219m, respectively. The Bidvest Bank book, which consists mainly of leased assets, loans and advances, totalled R5bn funded by deposits of R8bn. Cash and investment securities amounted to R6bn. which included restricted cash, from a Group perspective, of R4bn,” the company said.
SA’s competition regime is likely to see the country’s biggest banks, FirstRand, Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank ruled out for making a bid for Bidvest Bank, leaving the likes of Capitec and African Bank as the likely suitors.
The group is also in the process of selling Bidvest Life.
“The remaining short-term insurance businesses within the Financial Services division focus primarily on vehicle insurance cover and related value-added products. These businesses will be transferred to the Automotive division. This aligns to this division’s strategy of diversifying into allied automotive services,” the company said.
Bidvest said post the sale of the financial services assets, the group will be left with six divisions, Services International, Freight, Services SA, Commercial Products, Branded Products and Automotive, with Adcock Ingram remaining a majority owned Bidvest subsidiary company.
Maximum award Fais Ombud can issue lifted to R3.5m
Khumalok@businesslive.co.za
