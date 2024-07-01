Companies / Financial Services

UBS completes merger of Swiss unit with Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Switzerland CEO Andre Helfenstein has resigned

01 July 2024 - 12:47
by John Revill
Picture: ARND WIEGMANN
Zurich — Swiss bank UBS has completed the merger of its domestic unit with Credit Suisse's operations in its home market, the bank said on Monday, adding that the head of the Credit Suisse business was leaving the bank.

Credit Suisse Switzerland CEO Andre Helfenstein has decided to leave the bank following the merger of UBS Switzerland and Credit Suisse (Schweiz), the bank said.

Following the merger, UBS Switzerland has taken on all the rights and obligations of Credit Suisse, with the process expected to ease the migration of clients and operations to the UBS platform.

UBS Switzerland president Sabine Keller-Busse said the step was an important milestone in the integration of Credit Suisse UBS following the takeover in 2023.

“The migration of the majority of client transactions in Switzerland to the UBS platform will take place in 2025 and will be gradual, with tailored updates to our clients,” she said in a statement.

Debate has been vigorous in Switzerland about the size and power of the enlarged UBS, which analysts say has a dominant position in areas such as the Swiss loan and debt markets since it took over Credit Suisse in a state-engineered rescue.

However, Switzerland’s financial regulator ruled in June that the takeover did not create any competition concerns, despite recommendations from the country’s antitrust watchdog that it merited further scrutiny.

Reuters

Central bank not yet satisfied with Swiss financial regulations

The Swiss National Bank says the regulations need further strengthening after the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
Companies
1 week ago

ANALYSIS: Wealthy Chinese investors rush for offshore assets

Hong Kong’s outlook brightens after Beijing relaxes rules around the ‘wealth connect’ programme
World
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Everyone is vying to understand etail buyers as pie keeps growing

While much cash is still flowing into building shopping centres, online sales hit record figures in 2023
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Saudi Arabia starts landmark Aramco share sale to raise $13bn

Offering will gauge Riyadh’s appeal to foreign investors
Companies
4 weeks ago
