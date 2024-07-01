Zurich — Swiss bank UBS has completed the merger of its domestic unit with Credit Suisse's operations in its home market, the bank said on Monday, adding that the head of the Credit Suisse business was leaving the bank.
Credit Suisse Switzerland CEO Andre Helfenstein has decided to leave the bank following the merger of UBS Switzerland and Credit Suisse (Schweiz), the bank said.
Following the merger, UBS Switzerland has taken on all the rights and obligations of Credit Suisse, with the process expected to ease the migration of clients and operations to the UBS platform.
UBS Switzerland president Sabine Keller-Busse said the step was an important milestone in the integration of Credit Suisse UBS following the takeover in 2023.
“The migration of the majority of client transactions in Switzerland to the UBS platform will take place in 2025 and will be gradual, with tailored updates to our clients,” she said in a statement.
Debate has been vigorous in Switzerland about the size and power of the enlarged UBS, which analysts say has a dominant position in areas such as the Swiss loan and debt markets since it took over Credit Suisse in a state-engineered rescue.
However, Switzerland’s financial regulator ruled in June that the takeover did not create any competition concerns, despite recommendations from the country’s antitrust watchdog that it merited further scrutiny.
UBS completes merger of Swiss unit with Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Switzerland CEO Andre Helfenstein has resigned
Zurich — Swiss bank UBS has completed the merger of its domestic unit with Credit Suisse's operations in its home market, the bank said on Monday, adding that the head of the Credit Suisse business was leaving the bank.
Credit Suisse Switzerland CEO Andre Helfenstein has decided to leave the bank following the merger of UBS Switzerland and Credit Suisse (Schweiz), the bank said.
Following the merger, UBS Switzerland has taken on all the rights and obligations of Credit Suisse, with the process expected to ease the migration of clients and operations to the UBS platform.
UBS Switzerland president Sabine Keller-Busse said the step was an important milestone in the integration of Credit Suisse UBS following the takeover in 2023.
“The migration of the majority of client transactions in Switzerland to the UBS platform will take place in 2025 and will be gradual, with tailored updates to our clients,” she said in a statement.
Debate has been vigorous in Switzerland about the size and power of the enlarged UBS, which analysts say has a dominant position in areas such as the Swiss loan and debt markets since it took over Credit Suisse in a state-engineered rescue.
However, Switzerland’s financial regulator ruled in June that the takeover did not create any competition concerns, despite recommendations from the country’s antitrust watchdog that it merited further scrutiny.
Reuters
Central bank not yet satisfied with Swiss financial regulations
ANALYSIS: Wealthy Chinese investors rush for offshore assets
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Everyone is vying to understand etail buyers as pie keeps growing
Saudi Arabia starts landmark Aramco share sale to raise $13bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Central bank not yet satisfied with Swiss financial regulations
Saudi Arabia starts landmark Aramco share sale to raise $13bn
UBS reshuffles executive and splits wealth management role
Geopolitical risks a top concern for global family offices, UBS survey shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.