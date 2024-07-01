Santam’s procurement pick divides panel-beating industry
Collision Repairers Association says the appointment of Filum Ho will undermine competition
01 July 2024 - 05:00
Santam’s appointment of Filum Ho as its senior procurement consultant has ruffled feathers in the auto repair industry as the company looks to rein in excesses.
The Collision Repairers Association of SA (CRA) says the appointment will undermine competition in the industry due to Ho’s relations with some of the group’s suppliers...
