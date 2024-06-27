Absa adds to deal with World Bank-affiliated insurer and guarantor
Absa and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency have agreed to expand upon existing transactions, increasing cover to about $1bn
27 June 2024 - 16:05
Absa has expanded its agreement with the World Bank-affiliated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (Miga), an international financial institution that offers political risk insurance and credit enhancement guarantees.
The aim is to enhance financial capacity specifically for investments in pan-African climate finance projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.