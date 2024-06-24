Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Coronation wins drawn-out R794m tax battle with Sars

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day legal writer Tauriq Moosa

24 June 2024 - 16:50
Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation Fund Managers. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation Fund Managers. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Coronation in its protracted battle against the SA Revenue Service. The matter, which has been dragging on since 2012, relates to SA’s controlled foreign company rules and the foreign business establishment tax exemption. The ruling could potentially affect all SA companies with foreign businesses overseas in determining how their tax is calculated. For more detail, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day legal writer Tauriq Moosa.

Bloody nose for Sars in Coronation case

Tax expert hails Constitutional Court ruling that throws out R800m tax claim involving Irish subsidiary
Business
1 day ago

Coronation shareholders set for a windfall after tax dispute win

The ruling could affect all SA firms with foreign businesses overseas in determining how their tax is calculated
Companies
3 days ago
