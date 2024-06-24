WATCH: Coronation wins drawn-out R794m tax battle with Sars

Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation Fund Managers. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Coronation in its protracted battle against the SA Revenue Service. The matter, which has been dragging on since 2012, relates to SA’s controlled foreign company rules and the foreign business establishment tax exemption. The ruling could potentially affect all SA companies with foreign businesses overseas in determining how their tax is calculated. For more detail, Business Day TV caught up with Business Day legal writer Tauriq Moosa.
