French venture capital firm Breega launches R1.4bn African fund
Institution aims to establish itself as primary investor in start-ups
24 June 2024 - 05:00
Paris-based venture capital company Breega has launched its inaugural African capital fund worth $75m (R1.4bn).
The fund, Breega Africa Seed I, aims to establish itself as a primary investor in early-stage African start-ups...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.