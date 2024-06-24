Ethos Capital sells off Brait stake
Shareholders are weighing up the value of direct ownership in Brait against the backdrop of its financial struggles
24 June 2024 - 14:34
Ethos Capital and Brait stand at a crossroads, with the uncertain prospect of the imminent unbundling by the former of its stake in the latter providing a fresh opportunity to redefine their market positions.
Investment holding company Ethos announced on Monday that its board had opted to sell off its stake in Brait, and the shares concerned would be distributed directly to the company’s shareholders...
