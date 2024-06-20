Trustco slapped with punitive costs in battle with JSE
The SCA affirms the JSE’s authority to mandate the restatement of financial statements to ensure compliance with international standards
20 June 2024 - 07:32
UPDATED 20 June 2024 - 08:13
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has confirmed the JSE’s authority to compel companies to restate authority financial statements to ensure compliance with international standards, slapping Trustco with punitive costs in its long-running battle with the JSE and Financial Services Tribunal.
This is as the country’s second-highest court dismissed an appeal by the group controlled by billionaire Quinton van Rooyen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.