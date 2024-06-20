Standard Bank’s five-month headline earnings grow slightly
Higher average interest rates and greater client transactional volumes supported income growth
20 June 2024 - 09:28
Standard Bank’s headline earnings grew by low-to-mid single digits in the five months to end-May, the company said on Thursday.
Movements in average currencies relative to the rand, notably in Angola, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia, had a negative effect on this growth. On a constant currency basis, the group’s headline earnings grew by mid-teens period on period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.