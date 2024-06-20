NEWS ANALYSIS: Paul Hanratty: Sanlam’s deal-making king
Insurer’s expansion under CEO presents mixed bag of bold moves and uncertain outcomes
20 June 2024 - 05:00
The strategic expansion of SA’s largest life insurer, Sanlam, under incumbent CEO Paul Hanratty’s leadership presents a mixed bag of bold moves and uncertain outcomes.
Since taking the CEO role in July 2020 after three years on the company’s board, Hanratty has overseen substantial growth and strategic positioning of the group. Over the past four years he has steered it through daring strategic moves that have expanded its footprint and market value...
