Nedbank clears hurdle in bid to liquidate owner of Damelin and City Varsity
20 June 2024 - 09:19
The Leo Chetty Group, the owner of embattled private higher education institutions Damelin, City Varsity, Icesa and Lyceum College, is closer to being liquidated. That is after is lost its leave to appeal against the Durban High Court’s decision that Nedbank might proceed with legal action without handing over documents sought by the company.
On Wednesday, the court found that the company did not present compelling arguments that a different court would find in its favour...
