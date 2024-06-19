Centriq loses bid to persuade Prudential Authority
Ruling comes after PA precluded insurer from underwriting inward reinsurance business
19 June 2024 - 05:00
The decision by the Prudential Authority (PA) to preclude Centriq Insurance from underwriting inward reinsurance business through a cell captive structure has rubbed the company up the wrong way, with it arguing the decision has far-reaching implications for SA companies with offshore exposure.
A cell captive is a ring-fenced special purpose vehicle housing insurance risks. There are two types of cell captives: first party cell captives that house the cell owner’s operational risks, and third party cell captives that house insurance products covering the risk faced by the cell owner’s customers...
