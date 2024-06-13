Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tax enforcement on import duties

Business Day TV spoke to Michael Kransdorff, founder of the Institute for International Tax and Finance

13 June 2024 - 20:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

SA is looking to close the “De minimis” loophole that is said to have fuelled the rapid growth of ultra-fast fashion online retailers like Shein and Temu. Business Day TV spoke to Michael Kransdorff, founder of the Institute for International Tax and Finance for more details.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s bitcoin payments system hits R1m a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Headwinds relegate ArcelorMittal SA to penny stock
Companies / Industrials
3.
Woolworths customers warm to Lucky Star
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
More South Africans take wealth offshore
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Alexforbes says two-pot retirement system is a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.