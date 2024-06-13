SA is looking to close the “De minimis” loophole that is said to have fuelled the rapid growth of ultra-fast fashion online retailers like Shein and Temu. Business Day TV spoke to Michael Kransdorff, founder of the Institute for International Tax and Finance for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tax enforcement on import duties
Business Day TV spoke to Michael Kransdorff, founder of the Institute for International Tax and Finance
