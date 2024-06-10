Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers on its solid annual performance

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers

10 June 2024 - 21:00
Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alexforbes has reported a 12% increase in operating income due to new business wins and the implementation of acquisitions. Business Day TV spoke to the financial services group’s CEO, Dawie de Villiers, for more insight.

