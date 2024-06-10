Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alexforbes has reported a 12% increase in operating income due to new business wins and the implementation of acquisitions. Business Day TV spoke to the financial services group’s CEO, Dawie de Villiers, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers on its solid annual performance
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers
