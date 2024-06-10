Alexforbes reports strong performance and declares special dividend

The Alexforbes offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Financial services group Alexforbes has reported a solid performance, delivering strong revenue growth in an uncertain economic environment.
The group reported a 12% increase in operating income to R3.9bn for the 12 months to end-March due to the deliberate execution of its strategy, new business wins and the implementation of acquisitions, it said in a statement on Monday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations increased 29% to 61.5c due to the financial performance of the discontinued operations in the current year. HEPS from continuing operations were up 16% to 52.9c per share.
Profit from continuing operations rose to R580m from R553m. Closing total assets, which include assets under administration and assets under management, increased 16% year on year to R525bn.
A final dividend of 30c per share was declared, which brings the total annual dividend to 50c per share, up 19% year on year. In addition, the board has declared a special dividend of 60c per share, distributing a further R778m in available cash to shareholders and reducing the surplus capital position of the group.
“We are pleased with the integration and performance of the six businesses acquired over the past three years, most recently Outvest and TSA Administration. In the current year, these businesses added R243m to operating income and contributed R67m to profit from operations, notwithstanding an impairment of goodwill and associated intangible assets relating to EBS International,” the group said in a statement.
“We set out to transform our business and I am pleased with our disciplined execution, consistent delivery over time, capacity building and progress towards our ambition as a group,” said CEO Dawie de Villiers.
“Alexforbes has been reconfigured, is focused and working well, which provides a solid foundation for organic growth and acquisitions. We continue to evaluate and assess acquisitive growth opportunities that would enhance our integrated advice-led value proposition and strengthen our core business lines,” he said.
Alexforbes reports strong performance and declares special dividend
Company is ‘pleased with the integration and performance of the six businesses acquired over the past three years’
Financial services group Alexforbes has reported a solid performance, delivering strong revenue growth in an uncertain economic environment.
The group reported a 12% increase in operating income to R3.9bn for the 12 months to end-March due to the deliberate execution of its strategy, new business wins and the implementation of acquisitions, it said in a statement on Monday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations increased 29% to 61.5c due to the financial performance of the discontinued operations in the current year. HEPS from continuing operations were up 16% to 52.9c per share.
Profit from continuing operations rose to R580m from R553m. Closing total assets, which include assets under administration and assets under management, increased 16% year on year to R525bn.
A final dividend of 30c per share was declared, which brings the total annual dividend to 50c per share, up 19% year on year. In addition, the board has declared a special dividend of 60c per share, distributing a further R778m in available cash to shareholders and reducing the surplus capital position of the group.
“We are pleased with the integration and performance of the six businesses acquired over the past three years, most recently Outvest and TSA Administration. In the current year, these businesses added R243m to operating income and contributed R67m to profit from operations, notwithstanding an impairment of goodwill and associated intangible assets relating to EBS International,” the group said in a statement.
“We set out to transform our business and I am pleased with our disciplined execution, consistent delivery over time, capacity building and progress towards our ambition as a group,” said CEO Dawie de Villiers.
“Alexforbes has been reconfigured, is focused and working well, which provides a solid foundation for organic growth and acquisitions. We continue to evaluate and assess acquisitive growth opportunities that would enhance our integrated advice-led value proposition and strengthen our core business lines,” he said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Alexforbes expects full-year earnings to rise more than 20%
Alexforbes launches foray into R500bn discretionary fund management market
Alexforbes completes purchase of Outvest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.