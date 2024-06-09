S&P warns of downward pressure on insurers’ earnings
Extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and severity
09 June 2024 - 17:17
Ratings agency S&P Global has warned that recent floods in SA will put downward pressure on the earnings of the country’s insurance companies if the extreme weather episodes persist.
The agency also warned that a combination of inclement weather, high unemployment, tepid economic growth and high inflation might erode the liquidity and capital buffers of insurance firms in the long run...
