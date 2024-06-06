Sanlam rewards Paul Hanratty with a new contract
Hanratty joined Sanlam’s board in 2017 and became CEO in July 2020
06 June 2024 - 09:53
UPDATED 06 June 2024 - 11:51
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty has agreed to extend his term until the end of December 2027, having presided over a huge expansion of the group since taking over from Ian Kirk four years ago.
