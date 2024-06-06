BrightRock bullish after market share gains
Sanlam-owned life insurer grows its contracted financial adviser base to more than 5,500
06 June 2024 - 14:41
BrightRock, the life insurer owned by financial services major Sanlam, has grown its contracted financial adviser base to more than 5,500 as the company looks to maintain momentum and make further market share gains.
“It is not necessarily that we are getting ongoing support from all the advisers I have mentioned. We are looking at growing advisers that want to do business with BrightRock,” said CEO Schalk Malan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.