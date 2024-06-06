Absa offers rebate for green-certified homes
Climate collaboration between the bank and IFC set to reduce SA’s annual emissions by more than 12,000 tonnes
06 June 2024 - 17:50
Multinational bank, Absa has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support prospective homeowners with the purchase of green-certified homes .
The lender on Thursday said customers who purchase properties, valued at less than R5m, directly from an Absa-approved Eco Home Loan development are now eligible to receive 1.5%-3% of their loan amount back as a rebate...
