WATCH: Capital Appreciation’s profits almost double

Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation has almost doubled its full-year profit. The fintech group’s headline earnings per share rose 83% during the period, supported by robust demand for its technology solutions, products and services. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Brad Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation.
