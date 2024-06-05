Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Capital Appreciation’s profits almost double

Business Day TV speaks to the CEO of Capital Appreciation, Brad Sacks

05 June 2024 - 20:17
Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Capital Appreciation has almost doubled its full-year profit. The fintech group’s headline earnings per share rose 83% during the period, supported by robust demand for its technology solutions, products and services. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Brad Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation.

