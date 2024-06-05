Ninety One reports flat profit due to tough industry conditions

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Difficult industry conditions for a second consecutive year have weighed on investment manager Ninety One’s full-year earnings.
Assets under management at SA’s largest asset manager declined 3% to £126bn in the year ended March and the group experienced net outflows of £9.4bn. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 8% to £190.5m. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined to 15.9p from 17.3p, while basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 1% to 18.4p.
Profit after tax was flat at £163.9m. The board has recommended a final dividend of 6.4p per share.
“Ninety One, and many other public-markets-centric active investment managers, faced headwinds over the reporting period. Despite these conditions, we delivered robust financial results,” said CEO Hendrik du Toit.
The company said in the reporting period, the higher-for longer interest rate scenario played out. This initially supported continued risk aversion and lowered the opportunity cost of not deploying capital into risk assets
“This interest-rate environment has depressed the appetite for investment in emerging markets. In addition, equity market performance was extremely narrow for the first part of the year, favouring passive equity investment over active in developed markets,” it said.
There are signs that market returns have been broadening towards the back end of the reporting period, which could restore demand for active equity investment in due course. However, it is still too early to see evidence of returning demand for emerging-market investments, it said.
These circumstances had affected the group’s results — in particular, net flows.
“Looking ahead, we remain confident of the underlying strength of our business and the long-term relevance and quality of our proposition to clients,” Du Toit said.
“The combination of focus on carefully chosen investment capabilities, distribution reach into large markets and our relentless quest to improve execution will realise the growth potential of Ninety One. Despite short-term challenges, our attention is firmly fixed on the compelling long-term opportunity,” he said.
The coming reporting period will offer challenges and Ninety One enters it with “appropriate levels of caution”.
“We see ample long-term growth opportunities ahead despite current market conditions and the rapidly changing world in which we operate. These growth opportunities depend on our ability to combine the desired investment outcomes with the service expectations of our clients in this highly competitive industry,” it said.
Assets under management declined 3% to £126bn in the year ended March
MackenzieJ@arena.africa
