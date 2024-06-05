Magda Wierzycka says mismanagement cost ANC its majority
Asset manager Sygnia’s basic and headline earnings per share rise 9.7% to 100.7c
05 June 2024 - 15:46
Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, said the ANC was voted out of power for mismanaging the economy among other things, warning that much would depend on what political choices and compromises are made in the weeks ahead. .
“The final election results reflected years of neglect and mismanagement of the economy, as well as a lack of strategic planning, with ANC support falling to 40%,” said Sygnia on Wednesday. “The options facing the ANC at the time of writing are to form coalitions or to govern as a minority government.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.