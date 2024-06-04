Momentum Metroplitan shows resilience
Most of its business units continued to deliver robust earnings in the nine-months ended March.
04 June 2024 - 10:30
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings continued to show resilience and achieved good operating performance for the nine months to end-March, and though the third-quarter earnings run rate was lower than that seen in the first two quarters, most business units continued to deliver robust earnings.
Recurring premiums for the nine months ended March were down 15% at R2.96bn, single premiums rose 32% to R46.97bn and present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) was up 20% at R60.27bn, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
