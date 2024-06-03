Christo Wiese backs R1.5bn Brait recapitalisation
Post the recapitalisation, the group’s net debt is expected to reduce by R2.4bn to R3.7bn
03 June 2024 - 08:07
UPDATED 03 June 2024 - 23:12
Christo Wiese’s investment vehicle Titan has guaranteed an equity injection of up to R1.5bn in Brait, buying the company time to extract more value in Virgin Active and New Look before selling its stakes in them.
Brait’s recapitalisation plan included three-year extensions of the maturities of the company’s bonds to December 2027 and the repayment or settlement adjustment to its convertible and exchangeable bonds, Brait said in a statement on Monday...
