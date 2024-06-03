Capitec bullish on disrupting life insurance industry
03 June 2024 - 05:00
Capitec is set to launch its life cover product this month, backing its 22-million-strong customer base and its branch network countrywide to give it the edge in a hotly contested industry.
CEO Gerrie Fourie on Friday told shareholders the country’s largest bank by customer numbers was well positioned to win market share in the life insurance business...
