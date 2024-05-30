Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
History will remember day 45 people died in Israeli strike on Rafah tent camp
Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail
Local banks take a beating amid worry that ANC may fare worse than expected, opening the door for an unstable coalition
The Bank now expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of 2025
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Tanks move deeper into Rafah but Washington says it is not a major ground offensive
Captain Selvyn Davids says the squad has improved and is prepared for the Grand Finale
The comedian and late-night TV host’s book is not for the overly sensitive
African Bank has grown its customer base 38% during its half year. Business Day TV sat down with the group’s CFO, Anbann Chetti, for more on what drove that performance and how it positively affected the bank’s balance sheet.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Bank grows customer numbers
Business Day TV spoke to African Bank's CFO, Anbann Chetti
