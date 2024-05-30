Banks shed billions in value as early results suggest ‘worst case scenario’
Local banks take a beating amid worry that ANC may fare worse than expected, opening the door for an unstable coalition
30 May 2024 - 12:24
SA’s largest banks took a beating in early morning trade on Thursday as early voting results suggested the governing ANC might fare worse than expected, opening the door for a possible and unstable coalition.
The country’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, was down 2.95%, while Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank, shed 3.48% of its value in early trade...
