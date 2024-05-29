Inside the battle for control of 3Sixty Life’s insurance book
29 May 2024 - 05:00
The battle for control of 1.3-million insurance policies on the books of 3Sixty Life is raging after the company’s curator approached the high court in Johannesburg for an interdict against Numsa Financial Service Health (NSFH) and Doves Group from “diverting” clients to another insurance outfit.
3Sixty is an underwriter of life insurance and funeral policies which are sold and marketed by NSFH to Numsa’s members. Numsa is the country’s largest union with more than 300,000 members. Doves Group is 3Sixty’s parent company...
