Investec has delivered a 5% rise in annual revenue and a 13.4% jump in adjusted basic earnings per share. The upbeat numbers were boosted by a good performance in corporate client franchises along with a strong showing by its SA wealth and investment unit. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Investec Bank CEO Cumesh Moodliar.
WATCH: Investec delivers double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV speaks to Investec Bank CEO Cumesh Moodliar
Companies in this Story
