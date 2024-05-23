Read the latest e-paper

Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Investec delivers double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV speaks to Investec Bank CEO Cumesh Moodliar

23 May 2024 - 20:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Investec has delivered a 5% rise in annual revenue and a 13.4% jump in adjusted basic earnings per share. The upbeat numbers were boosted by a good performance in corporate client franchises along with a strong showing by its SA wealth and investment unit. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Investec Bank CEO Cumesh Moodliar.

