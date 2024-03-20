Discovery delivers ‘robust’ first half performance
The group has declared an interim dividend of 65c per share
20 March 2024 - 10:07
Discovery has reported normalised operating profit growth of 13% to R5.6bn at the halfway stage, with positive contributions from each composite, as SA increased 9%, the UK 13% and Vitality Global 71%.
The group said the performance was “robust”, demonstrating resilience and strong underlying growth dynamics in a complex operating environment...
