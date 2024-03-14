WATCH LIVE | Standard Bank Group releases 2023 financial results
Join Standard Bank for a live webcast from 10am on March 14
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Standard Bank Group will announce its 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 14 during a live webcast from 10am.
The bank aims to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders.
Click here to register and watch the results live.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.