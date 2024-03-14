Companies / Financial Services

WATCH LIVE | Standard Bank Group releases 2023 financial results

Join Standard Bank for a live webcast from 10am on March 14

14 March 2024 - 05:00
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Standard Bank has a presence in more than 20 African countries and seven international finance centres. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank has a presence in more than 20 African countries and seven international finance centres. Picture: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Group will announce its 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 14 during a live webcast from 10am. 

The bank aims to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders. 

Click here to register and watch the results live. 

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank. 

ALSO READ:

Standard Bank ups green funding to empower homeowners to switch to solar

SPONSORED | Through its award-winning LookSee initiatives, the bank is helping customers attain power security and slash their electricity bills
Companies
3 weeks ago

Standard Bank partners with Yebo Fresh to empower township businesses

SPONSORED | Offering big business benefits and low-fee transactions, the partnership is helping small businesses to raise their game
Money & Investing
1 month ago

WATCH | Standard Bank Supplier Development Summit and Recognition Awards

SPONSORED | This free event equipped SMEs with the knowledge and resources needed to 'Rise Above the Noise' in a competitive marketplace
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual meets unhappy client amid uproar
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Santam latest company to set minimum pay at ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
At least 50 injured in latest Boeing mid-flight ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Indebted Pick n Pay franchisee shuts up shops
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
‘Hopelessly insolvent’ Habib Overseas Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.