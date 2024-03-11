Absa reports ‘resilient’ full-year performance
Absa expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2024, driven by both net interest income and non-interest income growth
11 March 2024 - 08:50
Banking group Absa reported a “resilient” performance for the year ended December, on Monday, delivered in an operating environment that was weaker than expected.
Headline earnings increased 1% to R20.9bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose marginally to 2,422.3c from 2,408.2c...
