Companies / Financial Services

Morgan Stanley cuts 9% of staff at China fund unit

Global financial firms turned off by the country’s spiralling stock market

06 March 2024 - 12:33
by Selena Li and Xie Yu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE
The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE

Hong Kong — Morgan Stanley has laid off about 9% of its staff at its asset management business unit in China, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the country’s spiralling stock market dampens prospects for its $3.8-trillion fund sector.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management China started reducing headcount in December 2023 and the move has affected about 15 employees, the people said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

This would be the first time Morgan Stanley has cut staff at the China fund unit since it bought out its local partner’s 36% stake in the loss-making business for about $54m in 2023. It rebranded the unit as a wholly-owned subsidiary in June.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The downsizing underscores the challenges that global financial firms, including JPMorgan and BlackRock, face in the world s second-biggest economy as a protracted economic malaise batters markets there.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index sank to five-year lows in February, after having lost 11% in 2023, pummelled by an unprecedented debt crisis in the property sector and a lack of large-scale government stimulus.

The weakening of the Chinese market has hit local investors’ appetite, resulting in massive redemptions from actively managed equities funds.

The job cuts by Morgan Stanley in the China fund unit adds to the dour outlook for other China-focused jobs in the financial sector including investment banking.

China’s onshore fund market saw a muted 6% growth in assets in 2023 after a 1% rise in 2022, slowing down from a staggering annual jump of more than 27% in both 2020 and 2021.

‘Play defensive’

Shenzhen-based Morgan Stanley IM China saw its assets under management decline every quarter after reaching a peak in June 2021, with assets in its funds plunging 53% from the peak to 19.8-billion yuan ($2.75bn) at end-2023, according to company disclosures.

The unit recorded an operating loss of 48.5-million yuan in 2022 and 23.2-million yuan in the first half of 2023, earnings results of its former joint venture partner Huaxin Securities showed.

The US firm for the first time hired a chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley IM China, Alex Zhou, to steer the investment business. Zhou has previously worked at AIA, where he was head of equity.

The headcount reduction and hiring of Zhou are part of Morgan Stanley IM China’s ongoing initiatives to recalibrate the business after taking full ownership in 2023, a third source with knowledge of the matter said.

One of the first two sources said to “play defensive” amid weaker fundraising prospects was also a key reason for the cuts.

Peter Alexander, founder and MD of China consultancy Z-Ben Advisors, however, said foreign firms might just be rolling out overhaul or cuts in China units out of “polices of inertia”.

“It is more about pressure from the headquarters to reduce expenses anywhere and everywhere,” he said.

Reuters

Asian shares take lead from weaker Chinese market

Traders are reluctant to place big bets ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell
Markets
8 hours ago

Chinese shares drag Asian peers down

Markets in the region are already on the back foot after Wall Street’s retreat on Monday
Markets
1 day ago

Morgan Stanley takes a $535m hit from charges

Bank’s fourth quarter revenue beats forecasts, though profit was dented by assessment fees and legal charges
Companies
1 month ago

Market recovery helps buoy Goldman Sachs’ profit

Equity trading and asset management businesses strong, but decline in M&A activity hurts
Companies
1 month ago

Souring loans expected to weigh on US banks’ profits

Banks set aside more reserves to prepare for customer defaults
Companies
1 month ago

JPMorgan ‘to outsource’ $500bn custody business in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Wall Street bank to choose another bank to take over local custodian operations, sources say
Companies
2 months ago

Heads of big banks push back against stricter banking rules

The banking industry is arguing that there is no justification for significant capital increases
Markets
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sibanye swings to R37bn loss after big drop in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol loses appeal in price gouging case
Companies / Energy
4.
X snubs SA’s media competition inquiry
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley takes a $535m hit from charges

Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan ‘to outsource’ $500bn custody business in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Companies / Financial Services

Chinese shares drag Asian peers down

Markets

Western investment banks brace for more job cuts in Asia

Companies / Financial Services

UBS targets buybacks and job cuts

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.