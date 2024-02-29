Top-line growth lifts FirstRand’s first-half profits

FirstRand, SA’s biggest bank by market value, posted a 6% rise in profits in the six months to end-December, boosted by top-line growth, particularly net interest income.
The lender, which owns FNB, vehicle financier WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank, said on Thursday that its normalised earnings rose to R19.1bn from R17.91bn in the year-earlier period as net interest income jumped 14%.
However, its non-interest revenue rose a modest 4%, reflecting one-off items, including the partial unwinding of the UK operations’ interest rate risk hedge, which resulted in a loss of £10.8m during the period compared with a profit of £6.7m the year before.
Its return on equity (ROE), a metric that measures how well a company is using its shareholders’ equity to generate profits, softened to 20.6% from 21.6% but still stayed within a target range of 18%-22%.
The bank’s credit performance was better than expected, with the credit-loss ratio well below the midpoint of the so-called through-the-cycle range of 80-110 basis points (bps).
The overall credit-loss ratio, a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans, rose to 83bps from 74bps, with increases across all portfolios except broader Africa and the UK operations.
FirstRand said the benign credit loss ratio reflected the benefit of its approach to origination, particularly since the pandemic, when new business was weighted towards the low- and medium-risk categories.
“This is a commendable result, given the prevailing inflation and interest rate cycle, and has enabled continued advances growth as the group services the needs of customers through judicious and tactical origination,” outgoing CEO Allan Pullinger said.
“The group saw further deposit franchise growth in the period, resulting from the focus on appropriate, competitive and convenient savings propositions for customers.”
FirstRand declared an interim dividend of R2 per share, which was up 6% year on year.
