Barclays offloads $1.1bn of US credit card debt to Blackstone

UK bank says the deal will free up capacity to expand lending and reduce balance sheet risk

27 February 2024 - 19:05
by Eva Mathews and Iain Withers
The Barclays building in London, UK. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS
The Barclays building in London, UK. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS

London — Barclays has agreed to sell about $1.1bn of credit card debt in the US to Blackstone, in a deal the British bank said would free up capacity to expand lending and reduce balance sheet risk.

Barclays said the agreement reflected its recently announced strategy to prioritise growing lending to consumers, and would reduce the bank’s risk weighted assets by about £1bn.

Banks globally have been making greater use of credit risk transfers to shed risk from loan portfolios, with investors sharing the risk of losses.

Blackstone’s investment has been made through insurance accounts managed by the company’s asset-based finance group. Barclays will continue to service the accounts for a fee.

Barclays’ investment bank acted as an adviser to Blackstone on the transaction.

“During our investor update, we said that we would leverage strategic partnerships to execute risk transfer agreements to reduce capital requirements. I am delighted to announce this first agreement in our US cards book,” Barclays finance director Anna Cross said.

Reuters

