Ithala woos Bidvest Bank to replace Absa as sponsor
Bidvest says there is no agreement in place with the state-owned entity
21 February 2024 - 05:00
The management of Ithala, which has been stripped of its deposit-taking functions by the Prudential Authority (PA), is trying to get Bidvest Bank to replace Absa as its sponsor on the national payments system.
The bank’s top brass told the finance standing committee on Tuesday that they were in negotiations with Bidvest Bank to partner with it after Absa decided to end their 20-year relationship. Absa will cease to be the company’s sponsor on May 1...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.