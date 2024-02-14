Santam tells shareholders to expect bumper profit
Short-term insurer expects to report double digits annual profit growth
14 February 2024 - 05:00
SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam expects to report double digits profit growth in the year ended December, telling shareholders to expect profit growth of up to 37% in the year.
The group said on Tuesday that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), a main measure of profit in SA, to increase by at least 17% and by as much as 37% when it releases its full-year results later this month...
