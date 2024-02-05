A logo of French bank Société Générale is seen on the company's skyscraper at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France. File photo: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Paris — Société Générale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures, France’s third-biggest listed bank said on Monday, adding to a wave of job losses in the global financial industry.
The planned cuts, which will be submitted to SocGen’s trade unions, represent less than 2% of the bank’s total workforce and about 5% of staff at its headquarters.
Soc Gen to cut 900 jobs
