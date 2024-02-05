Companies / Financial Services

Soc Gen to cut 900 jobs

05 February 2024 - 13:39
by Agency Staff
A logo of French bank Société Générale is seen on the company's skyscraper at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France. File photo: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Paris — Société Générale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures, France’s third-biggest listed bank said on Monday, adding to a wave of job losses in the global financial industry.

The planned cuts, which will be submitted to SocGen’s trade unions, represent less than 2% of the bank’s total workforce and about 5% of staff at its headquarters.

Alibaba could sell consumer assets such as RT-Mart, say sources

The sources say Alibaba has been in talks with strategic and financial investors about the assets
Companies
2 days ago

Foxconn expects ‘slightly better’ year

Apple’s biggest supplied cautious on growth on AI chip shortage
Companies
23 hours ago

US safety regulators upgrade probe into Tesla vehicles

Probe into Tesla vehicles over power steering loss upgraded to an engineering analysis
Companies
2 days ago
