Sanlam launches R6.5bn bid for Assupol
Life insurer will continue trading under its name if deal gets the nod from competition authorities
02 February 2024 - 09:44
Financial services group Sanlam has launched an R6.5bn bid to buy Assupol in a deal that will see the latter become a member of the former’s retail mass cluster, should the proposed transaction be given the go ahead by competition authorities.
Sanlam said should the deal get the regulatory approvals, Assupol, which had gross insurance premium revenue of more than R5bn at June 2023 will continue trading under its name...
